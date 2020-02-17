StockMarketWire.com - RNA therapeutics developer for genetic disorders Silence Therapeutics said it had formed a scientific advisory board comprising experts in drug discovery and clinical development.
The board, comprising individuals with particular knowledge of rare diseases, would help steer company research programmes.
Those included programmes for two long-acting, targeted siRNAs scheduled to start clinical research in 2020: SLN124 for iron loading anaemias and SLN360 for addressing risk of heart disease.
The board would be led by Professor Sir Gordon Duff, the Principal of St. Hilda's College at the University of Oxford.
At 1:26pm: [LON:SLN] Silence Therapeutics PLC share price was -4p at 406p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
