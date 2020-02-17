StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said it had launched a CE-mark approved coronavirus test.
The company had already reported strong demand for its research-use-only test, launched on 31 January.
CE marks signify that products sold in the European Economic Area have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.
Novacyt said it believed its was the first CE-marked test for the 2019 strain of coronavirus that originated in China.
It had received orders for 40,000 research-use-only tests and requests for quotations for an additional 35,000 prior to the launch of the clinical version.
Demand for the tests had come from China, the US and the UK, as well as many other countries around the world, the company said.
At 1:48pm: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +54.5p at 153.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
