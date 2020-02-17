StockMarketWire.com - Star Phoenix said it had agreed to offer LandOcean Energy Services an extension to pay an agreed $1m for its Trinidad assets.
The payment would be extended on rolling basis, subject to late fees of 8% interest per annum, calculated daily from 12 February 2020 until the date the payment.
At 2:34pm: [LON:STA] Stagecoach Theatre Arts PLC share price was +0.28p at 2.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
