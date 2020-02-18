StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it had submitted a feasibility study to authorities in Mongolia for the construction of a $924m power plant to support its proposed Oyu Tolgoi copper mine there.
The estimated cost of the 300 megawatt Tavan Tolgoi power project was already included in Rio Tinto's capex guidance of $7bn in 2020 and $6.5bn each in 2021 and 2022.
Rio Tinto said it was also progressing alternative options to source domestic power, including a renewable power component.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: