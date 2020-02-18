StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment said Australia's competition regular had granted informal approval for its $6bn acquisition of online poker business The Stars Group.
The proposed transaction still remained subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, as well as further international regulatory bodies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
