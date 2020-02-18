StockMarketWire.com - InterContinental Hotels reported a rise in annual profit despite weakness across its key US and China segments amid macro and geopolitical uncertainty.
For the 12 months to 31 December, pre-tax profit rose to $542m from $482m on-year and revenue increased 8% to $2.1bn.
The performance was impacted by macro and geopolitical factors, increased supply growth ahead of demand in some markets, and ongoing unrest in Hong Kong SAR.
Revenue per available room (RevPar), a key industry measure, fell 0.3%, with Americas down 0.1% US down 0.2%; EMEAA up 0.3%; and Greater China down 4.5%.
The company proposed a final dividend of 85.9 cents a share, taking the full-year dividend per ordinary share to 125.8 cents, an increase of 10% over 2018.
Looking ahead, the company said its top priority remained the health and safety of its colleagues, guests and our partners on the ground amid the ongoing impact of coronavirus following the outbreak in China.
