StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct warned on profit as winter flooding hurt fishing activity.
The company said it expected to deliver an earnings (EBITDA) loss of no more than £0.5m following a disappointing trading period, post-Christmas, influenced by exceptional winter flooding, which had impacted profits.
The more cautious outlook on profit came even as revenue for the year was expected to jump 26.5% to £53.1m, owing to a rise in both in-store and online sales.
In-store sales were £27.9m, an increase of 41.3% on the prior year period and up 12.0% on a like-for-like basis. Online sales grew to £25.2m, an increase of 13.3% on the prior year period.
The company's first store opening of the January 2021 financial year in Warrington saw record sales and attendance on opening day.
At 8:47am: [LON:ANG] Angling Direct Plc share price was -7p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: