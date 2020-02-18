StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mondi said it had appointed current finance head Andrew King as its new chief executive.
King would replace Peter Oswald, who, as announced last month, would be standing down at the end of March.
King had spent 17 years at the company and held various strategy, business development and finance leadership roles.
At 8:59am: [LON:MNDI] Mondi PLC share price was -7.25p at 1654.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
