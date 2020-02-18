StockMarketWire.com - AfriTin Mining said it had concluded a maiden sale of tin concentrate from a pilot project at its Uis mine in Namibia.
The shipment comprised 6 tonnes grading more than 60% tin metal and was delivered to Thailand Smelting and Refining.
A second shipment of 20 tonnes had also been dispatched from the mine en route to Thailand.
AfriTin Mining said processing plant throughput increased by an average of 63% on-month between November and January.
'The first shipment of tin concentrate and first revenues from the Uis tin mine in three decades marks a significant milestone for the company and the Erongo region of Namibia,' chief executive Anthony Viljoen said.
'We will continue to deliver this operation as we ramp up production to nameplate of 60 tonnes of tin concentrate per month.'
