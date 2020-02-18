StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations said investee company EMMAC had exported 400 kilograms of medical cannabis to Israel.
The dried flower was sent to medical cannabis company Bazelet and marked the largest amount of product imported into Israel to date.
FastForward currently owned about 2.4% of EMMAC.
At 2:32pm: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was +0.25p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
