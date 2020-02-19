Interim Result
20/02/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
25/02/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
25/02/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
25/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)
Final Result
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
20/02/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
20/02/2020 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)
24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
24/02/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
24/02/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
24/02/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)
25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
25/02/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)
25/02/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
25/02/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
26/02/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
26/02/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/02/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/02/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
27/02/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/02/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
27/02/2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (0MKG)
27/02/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
27/02/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
AGM / EGM
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
26/02/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
26/02/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
27/02/2020 Formation Group PLC (FRM)
27/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
Ex-Dividend
20/02/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
20/02/2020 Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
20/02/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
20/02/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
20/02/2020 Chenavari Toro Income Fund (TORO)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
20/02/2020 BlackRockThrogmorton Trust plc (THRG)
20/02/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/02/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc Ord Eur0.01 (AERI)
20/02/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc (AERS)
20/02/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
20/02/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/02/2020 Hadrians Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
27/02/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)
27/02/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
27/02/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Co Ltd (AEMC)
27/02/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
27/02/2020 Bristol Water PLC (BWRA)
27/02/2020 LPA Group PLC (LPA)
27/02/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
27/02/2020 Honeywell International (HON)
27/02/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/02/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
27/02/2020 Amundi Etf Nasdaq-100 EUR Hedged Daily (NDXH)
27/02/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/02/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
27/02/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/02/2020 Tate & Lyle (BD15)
