StockMarketWire.com - Online price comparison group Moneysupermarket said chief executive Mark Lewis planned to stand down to 'pursue his career in a new direction'.
No departure date had yet been agreed and Lewis, who took up the reins three years ago, indicated that he wanted to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.
'The board has initiated a formal search process for his replacement which includes internal and external candidates,' the company said.
'In the meantime Mark remains in role and fully engaged with the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: