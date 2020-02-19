StockMarketWire.com - Oil explorer Tower Resources said it planned to start drilling an exploration well offshore Cameroon in June.
The company said it was presently preparing drilling plans for the NJOM-3 well, located on its Thali licence.
'Management's present view, subject to further work and confirmation of equipment availability, is that it would like to spud the well in the course of June 2020,' Tower Resources said.
Long lead items were already at the company's base in Douala.
However, some testing equipment would still need to be mobilised prior to spudding the well, along with personnel, and so the intended start date was still subject to change, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
