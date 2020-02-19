StockMarketWire.com - Photonics technology company Gooch & Housego warned the coronavirus may prove a drag on the industrial laser sector in the short-term, but expected that demand would improve with the launch of 5G.
The challenging macro-economic environment for the industrial laser sector continued in the first four months of the financial year as did high levels of demand for fibre optics, the company said.
'Overall we expect to show progress on last year's result and we will continue to monitor the potential impact of the coronavirus on our industrial laser products,' Gooch & Housego said. 'Our A&D business is reaping the benefits of the investment made last year to accommodate new US A&D contracts. Life sciences continues to perform strongly, in particular our ITL business, acquired in August 2018,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
