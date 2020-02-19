StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity said annual performance met its expectations thanks to 'tight' cost controls and 'good' revenue growth in its advanced analytics, adtech and contract compliance businesses.
The company's net debt as at 31 December 2019 was £5.8m, compared with £7m at 30 June 2019 and £28m at 31 December 2018.
'We are pleased to have met expectations in the last year in terms of profitability and grown high potential areas of our business,' said interim chief executive Alan Newman.
