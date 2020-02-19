StockMarketWire.com - Remote tracking group Starcom said it had inked an updated supply agreement with US shipping services provider CubeMonk.
Starcom had already been working with CubeMonk over the last year to adapt and implement its technology for use in CubeMonk's shipping solutions.
A trial phase was successfully completed in 2019 and feedback had been positive, Starcom said.
CubeMonk had now entered into a new three-year supply and support agreement with Starcom for its Kylos Air units for use as part of CubeMonk's tracking service for air containers.
The agreement did not contain any minimum purchase commitments on the part of CubeMonk.
However, Starcom said it anticipated a 'significant increase in orders' in the current year compared to last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
