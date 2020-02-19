StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom confirmed that it had received initial enquiries from parties interested in buying the company, but was yet to receive a firm offer.
The company currently expected its strategic review process, including the formal sale process, to conclude during the third quarter of 2020.
Audioboom also said it had agreed with UK authorities that any talks concerning an offer would take place on a confidential basis.
'The company confirms that while it or its advisers have received initial enquiries from certain parties, it is not in discussions with any potential offeror at this time,' Audioboom said.
At 9:05am: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was +10p at 285p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: