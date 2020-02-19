StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said that two of its existing aircraft had been subleased by Loganair, the UK airline branded as 'Scotland's Airline', and would start flying in the coming weeks.
Loganair had over 40 aircraft in its fleet and flied to over 90 destinations across Europe, Scandinavia and the British Isles. It served 22 airports in Scotland.
The ATR 72-600 aircraft (MSN 1260 and MSN 1277) were subleased from Flybe and would remain with Loganair until just before the end of the leases with Flybe, the company said. At 9:36am: [LON:AVAP] Avation Plc share price was 0p at 322p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
