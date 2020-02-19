StockMarketWire.com - Chaarat Gold warned of a fall in output following a recent uptick in gold prices and also confirmed it remained on track for first production from its Tulkubash mine in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021.
'Due to the higher gold price impact on gold equivalent ounces, production guidance has been revised to 55,000 oz of gold equivalent ounces per year for 2020,' the company said.
In 2019, gold production was up 7% to 60,252 gold equivalent ounces on-year at an all-in sustaining of $1,040 per ounces, down from $1,183 per ounce.
Following the acquisition of Kapan last year, earnings (EBITDA) jumped 25% to $11.5m, the company said.
'Since we acquired the project (Kapan) last year, we have improved recoveries, plant utilisation and increased mining rates,' Charaat Gold said.
Realised gold price for the year rose to USD$ 1,413 per ounce from $1,268 per ounce, which was $163 per ounce higher than the 2019 internal budget price, it added.
'The company is on track on its refinancing efforts for the $17m debt maturing in the first quarter of 2020 and possible options for increasing the quantum of debt secured against Kapan, made possible by the improved operating performance at the mine,' Charaat Gold said. At 10:03am: [LON:CGH] Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd share price was +0.8p at 36.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
