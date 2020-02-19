StockMarketWire.com - Kettle safety controls company Strix said its manufacturing facilities in China had experienced minimal impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said its manufacturing operations, located near Guangzhou, resumed on 10 February, representing a one-week delay from the planned opening.
Two-thirds of the workforce had returned to the facilities, a sufficient level to fulfill customer commitments for February, Strix said.
The company was now focussed on securing March and April to minimise any disruption.
Strix said the majority of its original equipment manufacturer customers had either resumed production or were expected to imminently.
Strix had even seen some customers increase order sizes due to disruption elsewhere in their supply chain.
'There are also no immediate concerns regarding Strix's supply chain, given over 80% are based in a same area near Guangzhou and were able to restart production last week,' it added.
At 1:32pm: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was +14.7p at 186.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: