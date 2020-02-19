StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks maintained their gains into the close on Wednesday after investors adopted a 'risk-on' attitude in the hope of more Chinese stimulus measures to counter the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
At 4.35pm the FSTE 100 index was up 1% at 7,458 points.
The best performer in the index was gambling group Flutter Entertainment which added 3.9% to €108 after the Australian competition regulator gave its approval to the firm's merger with The Stars Group.
Also climbing were internationally exposed stocks such as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Experian.
Further down the market marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity jumped 19% to 31p on announcing that its annual performance met its expectations thanks to strong revenue growth and tight cost control.
Gold and silver miner Hochschild Mining climbed 12% to 182p after it reported a sharp uptick in annual profit, driven by better-than-expected production and higher precious metal prices.
Heading in the opposite direction, shares in professional services firm RPS slid 5% to 163p after it posted a sharp fall in annual profit, citing political uncertainty in the UK, looming regulatory change in the water sector and staff retention challenges in North America.
Earlier in the day the shares were trading as low as 145p, down 15%.
Another big loser was cognitive assessment software provider Cambridge Cognition which dropped 15% to 25.5p, which warned of lower revenue this year despite claiming efforts to overcome short-term market factors had improved its recent performance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
