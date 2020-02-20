StockMarketWire.com - Moneysupermarket.com has appointed two new non-executive directors with effect from March 1 and May 1, 2020, respectively.
Supriya Uchil and James Bilefield will join the group as non-executive directors and as members of the Audit, Nomination, Risk and Remuneration Committees of the Board with effect from the same dates.
Subject to regulatory approval, Mr Bilefield will succeed Andrew Fisher as remuneration committee chair. Mr Fisher, as previously announced, is due to step down on May 8, 2020.
Ms Uchil is the product-focused non-executive director of Depop.com, a peer-to-peer social shopping app. Previously, she was chief product officer of Booking Go, part of Booking.com, between 2016 and 2018, and prior to that held senior roles at Amazon.com.
Mr Bilefield is currently chair of SThree plc and non-executive director of Stagecoach Group plc, where he has served as a member of the Remuneration Committee since 2016.
Previously, he was non-executive chair of Cruise.co and Ticketscript. During his executive career, he has held senior roles at Conde Nast, OpenX, Skype, Yahoo! and JP Morgan Chase.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
