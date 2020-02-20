StockMarketWire.com - The chief executive officer of recruitment and training group, Staffline, has resigned from the role.
Chris Pullen tendered his resignation to the board on February 19, 2020 but will continue to carry out his during his notice period.
The board intends to initiate a formal executive search process to identify a new CEO immediately and will update the market in due course. The board's outlook for 2020 remains unchanged and in-line with market expectations, albeit the group continues to operate in a competitive environment.
The group's net debt position at 31 December 2019 is expected to be £60 million, which remains subject to audit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
