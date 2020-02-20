StockMarketWire.com - Revenue at Moneysupermarket.com grew 9% in the year ending December 31, 2019 as the company continues to make progress on its 'Reinvent strategy'.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was in line with expectations at £141.5 million and the company had a strong operating cash generation of £113.7 million, with £100 million in dividends distributed to shareholders during the year.
The full year dividend increased by 6% in 2019.
At 9:21am: [LON:MONY] Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price was +30.1p at 339.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: