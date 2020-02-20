StockMarketWire.com - Inspiration Healthcare upgraded its outlook on performance amid a positive contribution from the recently acquired Viomedex business.
The company said it had performed ahead of expectations and anticipated reporting a 15% increase in revenue for the year ended 31 January 2020 to approximately £17.8m or growth of 12% on a like for like basis.
Earnings (EBITDA) was expected within a range of £2.0 to £2.1m, representing growth of more than 20% over the previous financial year.
'We are delighted with the results achieved this year, we had targeted double digit revenue growth and delivered it notwithstanding difficult macro-economic conditions such as Brexit,' said Neil Campbell, chief executive. 'The acquisition has contributed positively and we look forward to greater contributions.'
