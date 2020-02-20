StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1989.50       +7.83%
Nmc Health                               840.00       +7.28%
Centrica                                  77.61       +3.59%
Lloyds Banking Group                      57.41       +2.92%
Smith (Ds)                               360.20       +2.65%
Imperial Brands                         1723.30       -6.55%
Burberry Group                          1927.00       -4.27%
Aveva Group                             5147.50       -2.69%
Meggitt                                  620.60       -2.61%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   323.75       -1.95%

FTSE 250
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               350.40      +13.11%
Tbc Bank Group                          1399.00       +6.79%
Hochschild Mining                        192.00       +5.96%
Spectris                                2879.00       +5.23%
Cineworld Group                          184.93       +4.69%
Bbgi Sicav S.A.                          162.75       -2.84%
Restaurant Group                         129.90       -2.48%
Workspace Group                         1276.00       -2.37%
Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited            117.00       -2.09%
4Imprint Group                          3355.00       -1.90%

FTSE 350
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               350.40      +13.11%
Smith & Nephew                          1989.50       +7.83%
Nmc Health                               840.00       +7.28%
Tbc Bank Group                          1399.00       +6.79%
Hochschild Mining                        192.00       +5.96%
Imperial Brands                         1723.30       -6.55%
Burberry Group                          1927.00       -4.27%
Bbgi Sicav S.A.                          162.75       -2.84%
Aveva Group                             5147.50       -2.69%
Meggitt                                  620.60       -2.61%

AIM
ValiRx                                     0.07      +33.33%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      +27.27%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.55      +22.22%
Bezant Resources                           0.17      +17.24%
Tri-Star Resources                        13.75      +17.02%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -27.42%
Novacyt S.A                               96.00      -21.95%
Oncimmune Holdings                        61.00      -17.57%
LightwaveRF                                0.75      -16.67%
Metals Exploration                         1.18      -16.07%

Overall Market
ValiRx                                     0.07      +33.33%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      +27.27%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.55      +22.22%
Ashley (Laura) Holdings                    2.25      +18.42%
Bezant Resources                           0.17      +17.24%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -27.42%
Novacyt S.A                               96.00      -21.95%
Oncimmune Holdings                        61.00      -17.57%
LightwaveRF                                0.75      -16.67%
Metals Exploration                         1.18      -16.07%