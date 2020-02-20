FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1989.50 +7.83% Nmc Health 840.00 +7.28% Centrica 77.61 +3.59% Lloyds Banking Group 57.41 +2.92% Smith (Ds) 360.20 +2.65% Imperial Brands 1723.30 -6.55% Burberry Group 1927.00 -4.27% Aveva Group 5147.50 -2.69% Meggitt 620.60 -2.61% Standard Life Aberdeen 323.75 -1.95% FTSE 250 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 350.40 +13.11% Tbc Bank Group 1399.00 +6.79% Hochschild Mining 192.00 +5.96% Spectris 2879.00 +5.23% Cineworld Group 184.93 +4.69% Bbgi Sicav S.A. 162.75 -2.84% Restaurant Group 129.90 -2.48% Workspace Group 1276.00 -2.37% Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited 117.00 -2.09% 4Imprint Group 3355.00 -1.90% FTSE 350 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 350.40 +13.11% Smith & Nephew 1989.50 +7.83% Nmc Health 840.00 +7.28% Tbc Bank Group 1399.00 +6.79% Hochschild Mining 192.00 +5.96% Imperial Brands 1723.30 -6.55% Burberry Group 1927.00 -4.27% Bbgi Sicav S.A. 162.75 -2.84% Aveva Group 5147.50 -2.69% Meggitt 620.60 -2.61% AIM ValiRx 0.07 +33.33% Baron Oil 0.14 +27.27% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.55 +22.22% Bezant Resources 0.17 +17.24% Tri-Star Resources 13.75 +17.02% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -27.42% Novacyt S.A 96.00 -21.95% Oncimmune Holdings 61.00 -17.57% LightwaveRF 0.75 -16.67% Metals Exploration 1.18 -16.07% Overall Market ValiRx 0.07 +33.33% Baron Oil 0.14 +27.27% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.55 +22.22% Ashley (Laura) Holdings 2.25 +18.42% Bezant Resources 0.17 +17.24% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -27.42% Novacyt S.A 96.00 -21.95% Oncimmune Holdings 61.00 -17.57% LightwaveRF 0.75 -16.67% Metals Exploration 1.18 -16.07%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -