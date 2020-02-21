StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceuticals company Halma said it had acquired Utah-based oxygen analysis and delivery product manufacturer Maxtec for $20m.
Maxtec would be managed as part of Halma's Perma Pure business, which medical dehydration products for acute care units.
Key members of Maxtec's leadership team would remain with the business, Halma said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
