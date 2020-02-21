StockMarketWire.com - Industrial engineering company The 600 Group warned its annual performance would be worse than its previously-downgraded expectations.
The company said trading conditions had become more challenging since it warned on profits in December, following a General Motors strike in the US, grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft and the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Order intake in both machine tools and industrial laser systems remained volatile and two significant projects had been pushed into the next financial year, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
