StockMarketWire.com - Hornby said it would raise approximately £15m through an equity placing and also announced that it had extended lock-up period as it looked to acquire a 49% stake in LCD Enterprises.
The company proposed to issue up to 41,666,666 shares at an issue price of 36p a share.
Proceeds of the funds raised would be used to accelerated product development, invest in digital marketing, upgrade central systems, and strengthen the balance sheet, the company said.
The company also announced that, conditional on shareholder approval, it had extended the lock-in period of the sale and purchase agreement with Lyndon Charles Davies and Catherine Enrico Davies concerning its plan to acquire a 49% stake in LCD Enterprises, to 8 December 2023.
At 8:08am: [LON:HRN] Hornby PLC share price was +1p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
