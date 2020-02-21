StockMarketWire.com - NMC Health said it had received notifications from some of its major shareholders about their investments in the company, but continued to urgently seek more clarification about the size of their shareholdings.
Certain notifications had been received from Khaleefa Butti Omair Al Muhairi, Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Bin Butti.
NMC Health said it was not able to independently verify the information contained in the TR-1s or the PDMR notification.
It also drew attention to a section of each TR-1, which included, among other things, a list of information in relation to purported holdings that the investors' advisers had been unable to confirm.
'The company continues urgently to seek clarity from each of Dr Shetty, Khaleefa Bin Butti and H.E. Saeed Bin Butti in relation to their respective shareholdings, and encourages Dr Shetty, Khaleefa Bin Butti and H.E. Saeed Bin Butti, and their advisers, to agree the legal position in relation to their ownership of the ordinary shares in question without further delay,' NMC Health said.
At 8:17am: [LON:NMC] Nmc Health PLC share price was -12.3p at 845.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
