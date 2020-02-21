StockMarketWire.com - BlackRock North America Income Trust said monthly performance in January undershot its benchmark as net asset value slipped 2.1%
For the one-month period ended 31 January 2020, net asset value decreased by 2.1% and the share price by 1.3%, compared with the company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, which fell 1.7% for the period.
Weaker performances in the health care and utility sectors proved a drag on growth, the company said.
'Selection decisions in health care providers and services, health care equipment and supplies and the pharmaceuticals industries weighed on relative results,' the company said. 'In utilities, an overweight exposure to the electric and multi-utilities industries hindered relative returns,' it added.
At 8:46am: [LON:BRNA] BlackRock North Amer share price was +1p at 193p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: