StockMarketWire.com - Arricano said it drew down a further $2.5m of the remaining $12.192m from a loan facility for its subsidiary Comfort Market Luks.

The drawdown would be used to finance the ongoing construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.


At 9:18am: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p



