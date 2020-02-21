StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said it had decided not to exercise an option to up its stake in Kolosori Nickel, which owns a prospecting licence in the Solomon Islands.
The company had in December bought a 7.76% stake in Kolosori Nickel for £45k, with an option to purchase a further 22.33% interest for £135,000.
'The company announces that it will not exercise the option over Kolosori as the option has been agreed to have expired,' Gunsynd said.
At 2:27pm: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 0.01p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
