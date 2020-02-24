StockMarketWire.com - Data and analytics company Globaldata hiked its dividend after swinging to an annual profit amid a 13% jump in revenue.
For 2019, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £10.2m, compared with a loss of £7.7m on-year as revenue increased by 13% to £178.2m.
The final dividend of 10p a share, up from 7.5op last year, took the total dividend to 15p a share, up 36% from the previous year.
'We enter 2020 with the strong fundamentals of our business model, including enhanced revenue visibility, strong margins and cash conversion. The global political and economic environment, including Coronavirus, continues to be uncertain, however we remain confident in our business model and our ability to execute well,' the company said.
At 8:53am: [LON:DATA] Globaldata PLC share price was +20p at 1310p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
