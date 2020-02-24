StockMarketWire.com - Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had signed an agreement to sell a Mylan's portfolio of key antibodies products in Bangladesh.
Under the terms of the agreement, Beximco Pharma would receive the exclusive rights to sell Mylan's portfolio of key monoclonal antibodies to treat different types of cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, Chron's disease, ulcerative colitis and other medical conditions.
The first product to be launched, in the first quarter of 2020, would be Ogivri, a breast cancer drug which was similar to blockbuster drug Herceptin from Roche, the company said.
