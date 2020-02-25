StockMarketWire.com - Scottish house builder Springfield Properties posted a 3.4% rise in first-half profit
Pre-tax profit for the six months through November increased to £6.3m, up from £6.1m on-year. Revenue rose 5.4% to £79.8m.
The company declared an interim dividend of 1.4p per share, up 17% on-year.
Home completions rose 16% to 438 and gross margin improved to 19.9%, from 17.2%.
'Looking ahead, we entered the second half with a strong order book and we are experiencing good growth across the business,' chief executive Innes Smith said
'Alongside our customers, we are benefitting from the UK having entered a period promising greater market certainty - with an increase in the reservation rate since December.'
Smith said the company was confident of achieving growth for the full year in line with its expectations.
