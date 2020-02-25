StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix said it had self-affirmed that its obesity treatment product was safe to use, as per US guidelines.
The company had confirmed the product had generally recognized as safe, or GRAS, status, in line with US Food and Drug Administration requirements.
'Self affirming SlimBiome as GRAS will support commercialisation of SlimBiome as a food ingredient in the $7.6bn food and beverage market in the US,' OptiBiotix said.
At 8:58am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +0.5p at 58.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
