StockMarketWire.com - Marketing automation services provider dotDigital reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year driven primarily by new customer wins and existing customer growth.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £6.5m from £4.7m on-year as revenue grew 15% to £23.1m.
The company said it was 'confident' in a successful outcome for the year in line with market expectations for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of about 17m.
At 9:00am: [LON:DOTD] Dotdigital Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: