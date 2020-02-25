StockMarketWire.com - Red Rock Resources said it would undertake a second phase of exploration on a license in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Licence PR13513 was 65 kilometres southeast of Lubumbashi and near the Zambian border.
'We obtained very promising results from the initial exploration in a favourable geological setting, suggesting the presence of copper and cobalt mineralisation at depth,' chairman Andrew Bell said.
At 9:14am: [LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
