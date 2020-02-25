StockMarketWire.com - Esports provider Gfinity said it had been appointed to deliver online qualifying rounds and playoffs for the first ePremier League USA. The ePremier League USA, delivered by NBC Sports and the Premier League, was a free-to-play tournament and the finals would be played at the next 'Premier League Mornings Live' fan festival in Philadelphia on 4-to-5 April 2020, the company said. Over a two-week period from 2-to-15 March, competitors to battle it out through online qualification and online playoffs for a place in the final with finalists flown to Philadelphia to compete.
At 9:35am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.08p at 1.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
