StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused oil company Sound Energy said it had appointed Graham Lyon as its executive chairman.

Lyon had served as chairman of energy infrastructure group Infrastrata and international vice-president of Petro-Canada.

Marco Fumagalli, who had been serving as interim chairman, would return to his previous role as a non-executive director.


At 2:08pm: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.03p at 1.53p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com