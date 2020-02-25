StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused oil company Sound Energy said it had appointed Graham Lyon as its executive chairman.
Lyon had served as chairman of energy infrastructure group Infrastrata and international vice-president of Petro-Canada.
Marco Fumagalli, who had been serving as interim chairman, would return to his previous role as a non-executive director.
At 2:08pm: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.03p at 1.53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: