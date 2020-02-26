StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast reported a jump in profit driven by growth in its consumer direct desktop business.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £314.6m from £182.5m on-year as revenue rose 7.8% to $871.1m.
Consumer direct desktop adjusted revenue rose 9.1% to $632.9m, with customer retention rates rising to 67%, driven by lower churn in paid anti-virus and CCleaner products, and APPC growth, the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend of 10.3 cents per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 14.7 cents per share, up 8.1%.
Looking to 2020m the company said it expected it expected to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth with organic billings growth broadly in line with organic revenue growth, albeit slightly weighted towards the second half of the financial year because of the group's deferral of product upgrades and releases in the first half of the year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
