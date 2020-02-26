StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks group Nichols reported a 2.1% rise in annual profit, buoyed by strong sales growth in the Middle East.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £32.4m, up from £31.8m on-year. Revenue rose 3.5% to £147.0m.
The company declared a final dividend of 28.0p per share, up 4.5% on-year.
'I am pleased to report on a year of further progress during which Nichols achieved continued revenue growth in both our International and UK businesses,' chief executive John Nichols said.
'The group's performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model, which provides a strong platform to deliver continued growth.'
At 8:52am: [LON:NICL] Nichols PLC share price was +17.5p at 1397.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
