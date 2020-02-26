StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources said a well in California had been put into production after undergoing testing work.
Contract operator Integrity Management Solutions had tested the VG-6 well in the West Brentwood licence, of which Reabold had a 50% stake.
The well tested at 350 standard cubic feet per day and had been put onto permanent production.
Gas produced from VG-6 was being sold utilising existing pipeline infrastructure constructed by Reabold and its partners in California, IMS and Sunset Exploration.
At 9:12am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was -0.02p at 0.61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: