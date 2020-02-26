StockMarketWire.com - Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia focused miner Chaarat Gold said Dorian L. Nicol was standing down as senior vice-president for geology and exploration.
He had been replaced by Vladimir Shvetsov but would continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity.
Shvetsov had previously served as head of geology at GV Gold and Nord Gold.
At 1:09pm: [LON:CGH] Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: