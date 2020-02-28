StockMarketWire.com - Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread said it had completed the acquisition 19 hotels in Germany from Foremost Hospitality, for an undisclosed sum.
The assets, comprising 13 open hotels and six in the development pipeline, took the company's open and committed pipeline of hotels in Germany to 52.
'The completion of the Foremost acquisition marks an important milestone as we execute our ambitious growth plan for the Premier Inn brand in Germany,' chief executive Alison Brittain said.
'We believe the German market has many of the structural growth drivers that have underpinned the success of Premier Inn in the UK, and is a market that will deliver strong returns in the future.'
'We will continue to look for opportunities to further accelerate the growth of our business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
