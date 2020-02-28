StockMarketWire.com - Components supplier Essentra reported a fall in profit on lower revenue amid weakness in its filters business, driven by softer performance in China and the Middle East.
For 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £36.3m from £65.5m on-year as revenue slipped 5% to £974m.
A strong performance in the company's packaging business was partially offset by a decline in its filters segment.
The full-year dividend was maintained at 20.7p per share.
'Heading into 2020, the macro economic environment remains uncertain, exacerbated by COVID-19. However, while our components division is more exposed to industrial segments with a certain degree of cyclicality, much of our group serves end-markets which are non-cyclical in nature,' the company said.
At 8:34am: [LON:ESNT] Essentra PLC share price was -31.9p at 333.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: