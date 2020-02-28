StockMarketWire.com - Lottery management and e-commerce group St James House said its working capital positioned remained constrained.
The company, however, said it believed an improving operating performance would alleviate funding pressures gradually.
The overall number of lines played in the lottery business was about 33% higher in February on-year.
Euro IBAN account openings in the payments business increased a further 16% to 21 February and growth of sterling accounts was in excess of 700%, though coming off a low base.
'Transaction volumes are also steadily increasing across our non-card payment services,' St James House said.
At 9:21am: [LON:SJH] share price was +2.5p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: