StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group McColl's Retail said its lenders had agreed to an extension of its bank facilities to a revised maturity date of May 2022.

'The amended facility terms will give us more certainty and flexibility to execute our strategic initiatives in 2020, and beyond,' the company said.


At 9:55am: [LON:MCLS] Mccolls Retail Group Plc share price was -1.9p at 34.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com