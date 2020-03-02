Interim Result
03/03/2020 Renalytix Ai Plc (RENX)
03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
03/03/2020 DX Group Plc (DX.)
03/03/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
Final Result
03/03/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
03/03/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
03/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
03/03/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
03/03/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2020 BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC)
04/03/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
04/03/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
04/03/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
05/03/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)
05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
05/03/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
05/03/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
05/03/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
05/03/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2020 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
AGM / EGM
03/03/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
04/03/2020 Ringkjoebing Landbobank As (0RPR)
04/03/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
06/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
Ex-Dividend
05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
05/03/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)
05/03/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
05/03/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
05/03/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
05/03/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
05/03/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc B Shares (SANB)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc (SAN)
05/03/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
05/03/2020 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
05/03/2020 City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/03/2020 BMO Capital Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI)
05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)
05/03/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)
05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)
05/03/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
05/03/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)
05/03/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
